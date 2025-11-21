Professors of Baku Music Academy join int'l music contest [PHOTOS]

21 November 2025 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The 7th World Harmony International Music Competition has successfully concluded in Spain, Azernews reports.

The event aimed at fostering the creative development of young and talented musicians brought together participants from several countries, including Georgia, Spain, Lithuania, and Turkiye.

The jury of the international competition included Azerbaijan's Honored Teacher, Vice-Rector for Educational Affairs at Baku Music Academy, Professor Narmina Guliyeva, as well as Honored Teacher and Professor Hokuma Aliyeva.

The contest featured performances in four age categories across various nominations: piano, wind instruments, string instruments, and ensemble performance.

The international jury evaluated the young musicians' stage presence, performance skills, and creative potential.

At the conclusion of the competition-festival, participants were awarded relevant titles, diplomas, and certificates.

This music competition has become an important platform for young musicians to showcase their talents and gain international recognition.