ISG: Azerbaijani athletes to compete in three sports on final day

21 November 2025 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani athletes are set to compete in three sports on the final day of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, Azernews reports.

Emirkhan Guluzade (77 kg) and Maqsudkhan Guluzade (62 kg) will compete in jiu-jitsu.

In para powerlifting, Zahra Dadashova (61 kg) and Jeyhun Mahmudov (59 kg) will take part.

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers Aghanazar Novruzov (74 kg), Arseniy Djioyev (86 kg), Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg), and Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) will also compete today.

As the Islamic Solidarity Games come to a close today, Azerbaijan stands 10th in the medal rankings with 55 medals (8 gold, 18 silver, 29 bronze).

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This is the sixth edition of the multi-sport event for athletes from countries that are members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Around 57 countries are competing for medals in 23 sports.