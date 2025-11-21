Azerbaijan, US discuss progress on Middle Corridor and Zangazur Corridor

21 November 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan has held discussions with the United States on ongoing work related to the Middle Corridor and the Zangazur Corridor.

As reported by Azernews, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev shared the update on his account on platform X.

“We met with U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Amy Carlon and Jonathan Askonas, Senior Advisor at the U.S. Department of State’s Office of Policy Planning. We provided information on the progress made by Azerbaijan toward the development of the Middle Corridor. We also discussed cooperation between our two countries in this area, as well as matters related to the Zangazur Corridor. In addition, we exchanged views on partnership opportunities in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence,” the minister wrote.