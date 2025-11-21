Azerbaijan highlights role of standards in green transition at COP30

21 November 2025 13:29 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The Azerbaijan Standardization Institute (AZSTAND), operating under the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control, organized a panel session titled “Shaping a Green Future Through Standards” at Azerbaijan’s pavilion in the Blue Zone of COP30, held in Belém, Brazil, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

According to the information, the panel aimed to promote the use of international standards as key tools for achieving sustainable development goals and addressing global environmental challenges. The session also sought to demonstrate how standards guide the adoption of green practices across industry, government, and communities, helping to build a more sustainable future. Additionally, the program targeted the expansion of sustainable practices through cooperation, innovation, and responsible policymaking, while highlighting the importance of standardization in creating a green, sustainable, and inclusive world.

The panel was moderated by Kamala Mammadzadeh, Deputy Director General and Acting Director General of AZSTAND. Speakers included Umayra Taghiyeva, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources; Faig Mutallimov, Senior Advisor to the Presidential Climate Issues Office; Silvio Dulinski, Deputy Secretary-General of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO); Ihsan Övüt, Secretary General of the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC); and Dr. Bobjosef Mathew, President of the International Organization of Legal Metrology (OIML).

Speakers emphasized the importance of harmonizing standards to support climate action, reduce emissions, and enhance resource efficiency—particularly in areas such as food technology and water management. They also underscored the need to strengthen cooperation between standardization bodies and government institutions, align environmental policies with global best practices, and promote coordinated and effective approaches toward a sustainable, green future.