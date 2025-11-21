Short documentary 'My Name is Oil' screened at int'l film festival [PHOTOS]

21 November 2025 14:11 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The short documentary film titled "My Name is Oil" has won the main prize at the Tehran International Short Film Festival, Azernews reports.

The film has a runtime of 14 minutes, and its director and screenwriter is Igor Smola, with Alisa Tarelicheva as the cinematographer. The sound specialists are Teymur Abdullayev and Igor Smola.

The cast includes Mahir Asadov, Kamran Ibişov, Elshan Mammadov, Ali Aliyev, and Ramil Bakhshaliyev. The producers are Igor Smola, Grigory Bagayev, Emil Nagiyev, Vladimir Nadein, and Duygu Davali.

The film depicts oil as a living entity, and the story centers on the explosion hazard created by a small, overlooked detail on an oil platform. The work draws attention to the consequences of minor mistakes in industrial processes.

The film was produced in 2025 as a joint production between Ultra Production (Azerbaijan) and Singapore. Its world premiere took place at the Sheffield DocFest festival.

The film has also been showcased at several other festivals.

The distribution rights of the film belong to Gargantua Film Distribution (Italy).