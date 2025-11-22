European leaders seek changes to US peace plan before November 27 deadline

22 November 2025 18:22 (UTC+04:00)

President Volodymyr Zelensky, together with several European leaders, is working to amend key provisions of the US-proposed peace plan ahead of the November 27 deadline, Azernews reports, citing RBK-Ukraine and Bloomberg.

According to the report, European partners are attempting to secure additional time for Ukraine to refine a new ceasefire framework with Russia, as concerns grow over the implications of the plan put forward by US President Donald Trump.

The proposed 28-point plan envisions Ukraine recognizing Crimea, Donbass and other occupied territories as part of Russia. It also requires Kyiv to abandon its pursuit of NATO membership, although it leaves room for deeper economic cooperation with the EU. In exchange, Moscow would receive partial sanctions relief and the chance to rejoin an expanded G8 format.

Other provisions include placing the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant under international oversight, dividing its energy output between Russia and Ukraine, and reducing the size of the Ukrainian army. Reconstruction efforts would rely partly on frozen Russian assets, though mechanisms for this remain undefined.

Critics argue that the proposal heavily favors Moscow and risks undermining Ukraine’s sovereignty, prompting Kyiv and European leaders to push for significant revisions before any further steps are taken.