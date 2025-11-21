Azerbaijan represented at 7th meeting of National Library Directors of ECO member states [PHOTOS]

21 November 2025 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

The 7th meeting of the National Library Directors of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states has taken place in Ankara, Turkiye, at the Adnan Otuken Public Library, a key institution in the country's library history, Azernews reports.

This meeting was seen as a major event, uniting both traditional approaches and the latest trends in digital transformation. Representatives from ECO member states, including Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in observer status, were in attendance.

The representatives shared valuable insights into digital initiatives, national and cultural heritage preservation efforts, and opportunities for cooperation among the countries.

During the event's core session, three important topics were discussed. First, member states presented their efforts on developing digital infrastructure in national libraries, securing data, and expanding access to information. Later, discussions centered around enhancing digital literacy, improving professional training for librarians, facilitating staff exchanges, and broadening regional training programs.

Professor Karim Tahirov, director of the Azerbaijan National Library, gave a presentation titled "Azerbaijan National Library – Digital Projects".

In his speech, Professor Tahirov emphasized the role of digitization in safeguarding cultural heritage and ensuring it is passed on to future generations. He noted several key projects, such as the "Electronic Music Library", "Return of Our National and Spiritual Values to the Homeland", and "Azerbaijani Manuscripts in World Libraries", all of which contribute to preserving and promoting Azerbaijan's cultural heritage.

The library director discussed the library's full-text electronic databases that cover significant historical events, reinforcing the role of digitization in promoting Azerbaijan’s rich cultural legacy on the global stage.

At the close of the meeting, the participants agreed to establish four specialized subcommittees focusing on Digital Infrastructure, Preservation, Public Engagement, and Funding, in line with Article 12 of the ECO Charter. The final composition of these committees will be decided after further coordination with the member states.

In conclusion, the outcomes of the meeting were summarized, and an agreement was reached on the draft "Ankara Declaration 2025". This declaration also marked the election of the new Chair and Secretariat for the Council for the period of 2025–2027.

The meeting was seen as an important step in fostering stronger cultural and scientific cooperation among the ECO member states, reinforcing the shared commitment to the preservation and digital transformation of library services.