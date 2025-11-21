President Tokayev thanks President Ilham Aliyev for removing transit restrictions on goods to Armenia

21 November 2025 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for the decision to lift restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia, the Kazakh President told local media following talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azernews reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

"I express my gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his decision to lift sanctions and create conditions for direct bilateral trade through his country's territory. Thus, in November this year, the first batch of Kazakh wheat, amounting to 1,000 tons, was delivered to Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan. This initiative is of particular political and economic significance," Tokayev said.

According to him, Kazakhstan is ready to supply high-quality grain products and other goods to Armenia regularly.

“We have agreed to make every effort to further develop this area,” the head of state said.

Meanwhile, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in a press statement with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on October 21, stated that: Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia that had been in place since the occupation.