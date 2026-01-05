United Kingdom bans junk food ads

5 January 2026 20:44 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

A new ban on advertising unhealthy food and drinks has come into force in the UK as part of the government’s efforts to combat childhood obesity, Azernews reports.

Experts estimate that this measure could prevent obesity in around 20,000 children. Under the new rules, advertising of foods and drinks high in fat, salt, or sugar is prohibited on television from 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on the Internet at any time. The restrictions officially take effect today.

The ban covers a wide range of products, including chocolates, candies, pizza, ice cream, certain breakfast cereals, sweet baked goods, some main dishes, sandwiches, and sugary soft drinks—a total of 13 categories considered major contributors to childhood obesity.

The regulations are mandatory, and advertisers who fail to comply may face sanctions from the Advertising Standards Authority.

Some nutrition experts note that this ban could reshape marketing strategies, with companies turning to healthier alternatives or creative campaigns aimed at promoting nutritious foods to young audiences. This could mark the beginning of a major shift in how children are exposed to food advertising in the UK.