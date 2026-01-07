National futsal team set to clash with Denmark in exciting friendlies

7 January 2026 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan national futsal team will play two international friendly matches, Azernews reports.

The team will face the Denmark national team from January 22 to 24. Both matches will be held at the Baku Sports Palace.

Additional information regarding the match starting times will be announced later.

The Azerbaijan Futsal Federation was founded in 1994, marking the start of structured futsal in the country with the establishment of its premier league.

The federation is a member of UEFA and FIFA, participating in international competitions like the UEFA Futsal Champions League and the FIFA Futsal World Cup.

The Azerbaijan national futsal team has officially participated in competitions since 1995.

The team made its debut in the final stage of the European Championship in 2010 and in the decisive stage of the World Championship in 2016.

In 2010, Azerbaijan finished fourth at the European Championship. Since then, the team has participated in the final stages of continental championships in 2012 (group stage), 2014 (group stage), 2016 (quarterfinals), 2018 (quarterfinals), and 2022 (group stage).

At the club level, the highest achievement has been by "Araz-Nakhchivan" Futsal Club.

The team won UEFA Cup bronze medals in 2010 and 2014. Notably, the UEFA Cup Final Four, considered the most prestigious club-level competition until 2018, was held in Baku in April 2014.

Since the 2018–2019 season, the tournament has been called the UEFA Futsal Champions League.