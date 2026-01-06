Construction progress reported on Agdam–Khankendi Railway Line

6 January 2026 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

Construction and design work on the Agdam–Khankendi railway line has advanced significantly, with 81% of the design work and 29% of construction and installation completed, according to the Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), Azernews reports.

The railway line will span 28 kilometers, extending to 30.8 kilometers including branch lines. The project includes the construction of three stations—Askeran, Khojaly, and the Khankendi Railway and Bus Terminal Complex—as well as 124 engineering structures.

Passenger services along the Baku–Agdam–Baku route began on August 30, 2025. Currently, travelers can access Baku, Bilajari, Ucar, Leki, Yevlakh, Barda, Kocharli, Tazekend, and Agdam stations. ADY provides service with modern “FLIRT” trains manufactured by Switzerland’s Stadler, offering Standard, Standard+, Business, and First Class travel options.

Before the occupation period, passenger trains ran on the Baku–Khankendi–Baku route using sleeper trains. The last service between Baku and Agdam on this route operated in 1993, highlighting the historic significance of the new railway line.

This project is a major step in restoring regional connectivity and enhancing modern rail transport infrastructure in the liberated territories.

The Agdam–Khankendi railway project is part of Azerbaijan’s large-scale post-conflict reconstruction and reintegration programme in the territories liberated following the 2020 Patriotic War and subsequent restoration of full sovereignty in 2023. Since then, Baku has prioritised transport connectivity as a cornerstone of economic revival, population return, and long-term regional integration.

Moreover, railway infrastructure in Garabagh was severely damaged and dismantled during nearly three decades of occupation, leaving cities such as Aghdam and Khankendi disconnected from the national transport network. The revival of rail links is therefore both a practical infrastructure undertaking and a symbolic reversal of the isolation imposed during that period.

In a nutshell, the Aghdam–Khankendi line is designed to integrate Garabagh directly into Azerbaijan’s modern rail system, complementing parallel investments in highways, airports, energy grids, and smart city initiatives. It also forms part of a broader east–west and north–south transport vision aimed at strengthening domestic mobility while reinforcing Azerbaijan’s role as a regional transit hub linking the Caspian basin to the South Caucasus and beyond.

In addition to these improvements, it should be noted that Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) has played a central role in this transformation, introducing European-standard rolling stock, upgrading stations, and expanding passenger services across the country. The use of Stadler FLIRT trains reflects Baku’s emphasis on modern, efficient, and passenger-oriented transport solutions in newly rebuilt areas.

Once completed, the Aghdam–Khankendi railway is expected to support the return of displaced residents, stimulate local economic activity, and facilitate administrative, commercial, and social reintegration of Garabagh into Azerbaijan’s national space, marking a key milestone in the post-conflict reconstruction phase.