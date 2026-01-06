Azerbaijan Premier League ranks among Top 3 in Post-Soviet Space

6 January 2026 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Premier League has risen to become one of the top three football leagues in the post-Soviet region based on the total market value of its players, Azernews reports.

The combined market value of players in the Azerbaijan Premier League is estimated at 125.9 million euros (259.9 million manats).

This places the league in third place, behind only Russia and Ukraine, and ahead of leagues like Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Belarus.

The league's strong position is attributed to several factors, including the consistent involvement of its clubs in European competitions, the increasing transfer value of foreign players, and the competitive nature of the domestic championship.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organised in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.

The 2024–25 Azerbaijan Premier League marks the 33rd season of Azerbaijan's top-tier football competition.

On April 27, 2025, during the 32nd round of the Premier League, Qarabag FC clinched the title with four matches to spare after a 1–1 draw against Sabah.

This victory made them the champions for the 12th time overall and for the fourth consecutive season.

This season is the final one featuring 10 teams, as the league will expand to 12 teams starting from the 2025–26 season.