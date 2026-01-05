Norway could face toxicologist shortage

5 January 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Norway is at risk of facing a severe shortage of specialists capable of assessing the dangers of toxic substances to both human health and the environment, Azernews reports.

Many of the country's toxicologists are nearing retirement age, while the training of new professionals is proceeding at a slower pace than needed. Compared to other Nordic countries, Norway’s situation is particularly critical.

Toxicologists play a key role in advising government agencies on regulating the use of chemicals, ensuring that products are safe for public health and the environment. However, experts argue that their warnings and recommendations have often been overlooked in the past.

The issue has gained more attention recently after a journalistic investigation uncovered high levels of lead in several feminine hygiene products. In response, the government called the findings extremely serious and emphasized that the current legislation demands strict adherence to safety standards.

Some experts believe that this situation may be a wake-up call for Norway to reassess its policies on environmental health. If the shortage of toxicologists is not addressed, it could have long-term consequences for public health protection in the country.