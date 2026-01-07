Applications for intergovernmental scholarships to China and Hungary draw strong interest

7 January 2026 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A total of 616 applications were submitted from Azerbaijan to study under the Intergovernmental Scholarship Program (ISP), with China and Hungary remaining the main destinations. The information was published by the State Agency for Science and Higher Education, Azernews reports.

The application period for the 2026–2027 academic year concluded in December, ending on December 19 for China and December 22 for Hungary. Of the total applications, 162 were submitted for studies in China and 454 for Hungary, reflecting sustained interest in both academic systems.

In terms of academic levels, most applicants sought admission to master’s degree programs, accounting for 457 applications. This was followed by 86 applications for bachelor’s programs and 73 for doctoral studies, indicating a strong focus on advanced education and research-oriented training.

The Agency noted that a particularly high number of applications were registered at the initial stage. However, officials emphasised that selection will not be influenced by volume alone. All applications will be assessed strictly in line with the eligibility requirements and evaluation criteria outlined in the official announcements for each country.

At the next stage, interviews will be conducted only with candidates who successfully pass the preliminary screening. These interviews will involve experts appointed by the Ministry of Science and Education, the State Agency for Science and Higher Education, other relevant state bodies, and higher education institutions. The process aims to ensure transparency, merit-based selection, and alignment with the academic and strategic priorities of the scholarship program.