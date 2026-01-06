Azerbaijan halts meat imports from Lebanon, Lithuania on disease risk

6 January 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan imposed temporary restrictions on meat imports from parts of Lebanon and Lithuania after outbreaks of foot-and-mouth and bluetongue diseases were reported, Azernews reports, citing the Food Safety Agency AQTA.

The ban covers Lebanon’s Akkar and Baalbek-Hermel provinces, where foot-and-mouth disease was detected.

In Lithuania’s Telšiai and Šiauliai districts, bluetongue cases prompted similar restrictions.

The Food Safety Agency said the measures follow World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) guidelines and apply under the principle of regional zoning.

Azerbaijan’s Customs Committee has been notified to enforce the restrictions at border checkpoints.

Officials noted the steps aim to protect domestic livestock and prevent potential economic losses from disease spread.