Baku, Riyadh assess strategic energy cooperation with ACWA Power

7 January 2026 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov met with Mohammad Abunayyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ACWA Power from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to discuss ongoing and future cooperation in the energy sector, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.

During the meeting, ACWA Power was recognized as an important partner in Azerbaijan’s energy development, reflecting the strong fraternal relations between the two countries.

The discussions highlighted the strategic significance of the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant and joint seawater desalination projects, noting the successful construction of the wind power plant and its connection to the national grid as a key milestone in bilateral cooperation.

The meeting also covered the progress of electricity interconnector projects along the Black Sea, Europe, Central Asia, and Nakhchivan routes.

Both sides assessed prospects for cooperation in the development and transmission of green energy, including partnerships between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Saudi Arabia. Beyond electricity production, discussions explored potential collaboration in power transmission, further strengthening regional energy integration and sustainable development initiatives.