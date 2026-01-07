Azerbaijan’s grain and oilseed imports from Türkiye continue rising

7 January 2026 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

The continued growth in imports of grains and related products underscores Azerbaijan’s food security needs and the importance of Türkiye as a key agricultural supplier. It also highlights ongoing cooperation between the two countries in agricultural trade and logistics, contributing to stable supply chains for essential food commodities.

