Manat exchange rate to remain stable under 2026 budget framework

6 January 2026 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar is set to be supported at 1.7 manat per dollar as part of efforts to maintain macroeconomic stability, Azernews reports. According to the Citizen’s Budget Guide prepared by the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy projects average annual inflation at...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!