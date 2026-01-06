Ukraine hits Russia's ammo, oil depots

6 January 2026 19:47 (UTC+04:00)

Drones of the Security Service of Ukraine attacked a missile and artillery arsenal in Russia's Kostroma Oblast and an oil depot in Lipetsk Oblast on the night of 5-6 January, sources told Ukrainska Pravda, Azernews reports.

"Long-range drones operated by the SSU's Alpha Special Operations Centre successfully struck two enemy targets deep in the rear of the Russian Federation."

In particular, the drones reached Arsenal No. 100 of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate in the Neysky District of Kostroma Oblast. Ammunition detonated there throughout the night, and local authorities began evacuating residents from nearby settlements.

"This was an important arsenal for the enemy, as it supplied ammunition to lower-level depots in the western and central areas," the Ukrainska Pravda source noted.

SSU drones also struck the Gerkon Plus oil depot in the settlement of Streletskie Khutora, Lipetsk Oblast, where an intense fire broke out. In addition to Lipetsk Oblast, this oil depot also supplied petroleum products to Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts.

Earlier, Sergei Sitnikov, the governor of Kostroma Oblast, reported the attack on the oblast.

Quote from Sitnikov: "Today [6 January – ed.], several enemy unmanned aerial vehicles were downed over the territory of the Neysky District by military assets and personnel of the Ministry of Defence. As debris fell, a fire broke out at one of the military units. It has now been extinguished. Glass has been broken in several buildings."

He added that "operational services continue to inspect the area where the UAVs were downed" and that access for residents to this zone is "restricted for safety reasons".

"For residents of the southern part of Neya… a temporary accommodation centre has been organised for the duration of the work of the emergency services. If necessary, it can accommodate up to 1,200 people. Overnight accommodation is available," the governor wrote.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that from the evening of 5 January, air defence systems had allegedly intercepted and destroyed 129 Ukrainian drones. Russian Telegram channels reported explosions in a number of oblasts; UAVs reached as far as Bashkortostan, with the traditional targets being oil depots and facilities involved in supplying the Russian army.