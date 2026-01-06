Leyla Aliyeva meets with Crown Prince of Oman [PHOTOS]

6 January 2026 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Within the framework of her visit to Oman, Leyla Aliyeva has met with the Crown Prince of the Sultanate of Oman, Minister of Culture, Sports, and Youth, Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, Azernews reports.

Leyla Aliyeva spoke about the consistent measures taken by the Azerbaijani government to preserve and promote culture and historical heritage, as well as in the areas of youth and sports policy. The Crown Prince of Oman expressed Oman's interest in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the high level of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Oman, and confidence was conveyed that these relations will further expand in the future.