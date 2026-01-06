Azerbaijan Kids Fashion Show 2026 turns runway into vibrant space for self-expression [PHOTOS]

6 January 2026 11:22 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Kids Fashion Show 2026, a major event in children's fashion, has taken place at Badamdar Hotel & Residences, Azernews reports.

Organised by Star Kids Group, the project brought together fashion, creativity, and children's talent, turning the runway into a vibrant platform for young participants' self-expression. A total of 85 children aged 4 to 14 participated in the show, including 53 girls and 32 boys.

The final part of the event became a true highlight of the evening, with the audience being presented with collections from 17 renowned designers and fashion experts, reflecting current fashion trends, individual styles, and a refined sense of aesthetics. The atmosphere of the evening was filled with inspiration, applause, and genuine interest in the young models.

The Director of Star Kids Group, Aygun Aliyeva, noted that the main goal of the project is to support and develop children with special talents, unlock their creative potential, and create conditions for further growth:

"We aim to first introduce our talented children in Azerbaijan and then take them to the international stage," she emphasised.

Special attention was given to the professional evaluation of the performances. The jury consisted of distinguished figures such as People's Artist, fashion designer Fakhriya Khalafova, People's Artist Shole Safaraliyeva, popular singers Elnur Mammadov and Rufat Akhundov, stylist Sarkhan Hasanov, writer Gulshen Behbud, model Rahima Mensimzade, as well as entrepreneurs Ilaha Aliyeva and Aynur Abbasova.

As a result of the competition, winners were determined in various age categories and nominations. The young models and designers whose works received the highest praise from the jury were awarded diplomas and commemorative prizes.

The Azerbaijan Kids Fashion Show 2026 became not just a fashion event, but a platform for supporting the new generation confidently taking its first steps in the world of fashion, art, and the creative industry.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.