Egypt cancels migration cards

5 January 2026 21:13 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Tourists arriving in Egypt will no longer need to fill out migration cards at airports starting by the end of January, the country’s Minister of Civil Aviation, Sameh al-Hefni, announced, Azernews reports.

According to al-Hefni, the move is aimed at simplifying travel procedures and helping passengers save time upon arrival or departure.

Previously, the Egyptian government revealed plans to introduce a digital system that would allow tourists to obtain an electronic visa upon arrival. This could include a mobile application, self-service kiosks, or other online platforms, making the entry process faster and more convenient.

Travel experts believe that this step could make Egypt even more attractive to international tourists, reducing waiting times at airports and improving the overall visitor experience. Some predict that Egypt could become one of the first countries in the region to fully digitize its border procedures for tourists, setting a new standard for travel efficiency.