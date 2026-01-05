Avatar 3 hits blockbuster earnings

5 January 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

James Cameron’s latest blockbuster, Avatar: Fire and Ashes, has grossed $1 billion worldwide in just two weeks, continuing the remarkable success of the Avatar franchise, Azernews reports.

According to People magazine, the previous films in the series also achieved impressive milestones: the original Avatar (2009) reached $1 billion in 17 days, while Avatar: On the Water (2022) hit the mark in 14 days. All three films rank among the highest-grossing movies of all time.

Cameron’s record extends beyond the Avatar series: his 1997 epic Titanic earned over $2 billion, making him the first director in history to have four films with budgets exceeding $1 billion.

Although the 71-year-old director has said he is uncertain about a sequel, reports suggest that two more Avatar films are currently in development, keeping fans eagerly anticipating the next chapters of Pandora’s story.

Analysts note that the Avatar films continue to push the boundaries of visual effects and cinematic technology, influencing how future blockbusters approach 3D and immersive experiences. Some even suggest that Cameron’s work could shape the next decade of Hollywood filmmaking.