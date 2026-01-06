Country to host major int'l boxing tournaments [PHOTOS]

6 January 2026 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Boxing Federation has announced that in 2026, the country will host three major international boxing tournaments, Azernews reports.

The exciting lineup kicks off with the Grand Silk Way Tournament for seniors, taking place from April 2 to 8, bringing top boxing talent from around the world to Baku.

This will be followed by the Heydar Aliyev Cup-2026 for U-17 boxers from May 2 to 8, showcasing the rising stars of the sport.

The year will conclude with a highly anticipated event for athletes under 19, held December 4 to 10 in memory of the legendary Abbas Aghalarov. The Baku Boxing Centre will serve as the venue for all three events.

Azerbaijan is widely recognised for hosting high-level boxing tournaments. The sport has a long and rich history in the country.

The Azerbaijan Boxing Federation (ABF) was established in 1924, marking the beginning of organised boxing in the country. Just two years later, in 1926, the first national boxing championship was held in Azerbaijan, and that same year, Azerbaijani athletes took part in the Transcaucasian Championship, achieving notable success. In 1929, Azerbaijan hosted its first international boxing match against Turkiye, which helped raise the profile of the sport and introduced local athletes to international competition.

Following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Azerbaijan became an independent state, and in 1992, the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation joined the International Boxing Association (AIBA) and the European Amateur Boxing Association (EABA). This membership allowed Azerbaijani boxers to compete regularly in European and World Championships, as well as the Olympic Games, where they began to achieve significant international success.

Since independence, Azerbaijani boxing has made remarkable progress. Athletes have won medals at major international competitions, including the Olympics, World Championships, and European Championships. The Federation has also invested in regional development, opening new boxing centres and divisions in cities such as Lankaran, Ganja, Gazakh, and Imishli, to nurture young talent and expand the sport's reach across the country.

Today, the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation continues to play a vital role in promoting boxing, strengthening infrastructure, and ensuring Azerbaijan's presence on the global stage. Its history reflects both the Soviet legacy and the achievements of independent Azerbaijan, with the Federation remaining committed to producing world-class athletes and expanding the popularity of the sport nationwide.

Aghasi Mammadov secured his place in Azerbaijan's boxing history as the nation's first world champion, winning a gold medal at the World Championships. Another notable achievement came when Fuad Asadov earned a medal at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games, further strengthening Azerbaijan's reputation in the sport.

Over the years, Azerbaijan has frequently been selected to host major international boxing events. Baku staged the AIBA Youth World Championships in 2009, which served as the first licensed youth tournament offering qualification for the 2010 Olympic Games in Singapore.

Two years later, in 2011, the country hosted the AIBA World Boxing Championships, a landmark competition that acted as the primary qualifying event for the London 2012 Olympic Games.

In 2025, Baku hosted the "Heydar Aliyev Cup-2025" International Boxing Tournament, a major event for junior male and female boxers in May.

The tournament brought together more than 200 boxers from 8 countries. The winners are determined in various weight categories.