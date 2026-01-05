President Ilham Aliyev: Joe Biden was very active in adopting section 907
“Joe Biden was very active in the adoption of Section 907. This fact alone is sufficient for everyone to understand why our relations with both the Obama-Biden and Biden-Blinken administrations were not at the desired level,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during an interview with local television channels on January 5.
“Relations with the Obama-Biden administration were quite distant, while the Biden-Blinken administration had effectively plunged our relations into a crisis,” the head of state added.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!