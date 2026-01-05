President Ilham Aliyev: Joe Biden was very active in adopting section 907

5 January 2026 21:16 (UTC+04:00)

“Joe Biden was very active in the adoption of Section 907. This fact alone is sufficient for everyone to understand why our relations with both the Obama-Biden and Biden-Blinken administrations were not at the desired level,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during an interview with local television channels on January 5.

“Relations with the Obama-Biden administration were quite distant, while the Biden-Blinken administration had effectively plunged our relations into a crisis,” the head of state added.