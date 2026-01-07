Humanitarian demining advances across Garabagh and East Zangazur

7 January 2026 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Humanitarian demining operations carried out in Karabakh and East Zangazur in December 2025 resulted in the clearance of 5,098.7 hectares of land, ANAMA told Trend in response to an inquiry.

According to the agency, a total of 4,169 mines and unexploded ordnance were discovered and neutralized in Garabagh and East Zangazur during the reporting period.

ANAMA also noted that in the liberated areas of the Gazakh district, 4.4 hectares were cleared in December 2025, with five mines and unexploded munitions detected and rendered harmless.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan remains one of the most landmine-contaminated countries in the world, a legacy of the Garabagh Conflict. Today, landmines and unexploded ordnance continue to hinder reconstruction and restoration efforts in the liberated territories, delaying the safe return of internally displaced persons to their hometowns.