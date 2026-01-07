GECF welcomes new Secretary General [PHOTOS]

7 January 2026 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

The Secretariat of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) officially welcomed Dr Philip Mshelbila as the newly appointed Secretary General during a reception at the GECF Headquarters, Azernews reports.

The programme included a formal handover ceremony and a management meeting with the GECF Offices and Departments, co-chaired by outgoing Secretary General HE Eng. Mohamed Hamel and HE Dr Philip Mshelbila, marking an orderly and collegial leadership transition.

During the meeting, the Secretariat’s Offices and Departments provided an overview of their activities, institutional engagements, and managerial priorities, giving Dr Mshelbila a comprehensive briefing on current operations and strategic deliverables.

In his remarks, HE Eng. Mohamed Hamel highlighted the importance of continuity, institutional memory, and collective commitment, noting that his tenure focused on consolidating the Forum’s achievements and enhancing GECF’s international recognition as a respected global platform for natural gas dialogue.

HE Dr Philip Mshelbila expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and praised the strong institutional foundations established by his predecessor. He reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with the Secretariat to advance GECF’s strategic role and global engagement in a rapidly evolving energy landscape, while preserving the Forum’s mission and character.

The meeting concluded on a positive and constructive note, reflecting shared confidence in the Forum’s trajectory and future direction.