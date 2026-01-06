Nestle recalls infant formula in Europe

6 January 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Nestlé is recalling certain batches of its SMA, BEBA, and NAN infant formula, as well as follow-up milk mixtures, in several European countries due to the potential presence of a toxin. The toxin, cerulide, produced by certain strains of the bacterium Bacillus cereus, can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain, Azernews reports.

This large-scale recall, which began in December, has turned into a significant challenge for Nestlé’s newly appointed CEO, Philip Navratil, who is already under pressure to revitalize the company’s growth. Navratil is currently overseeing a corporate-wide product portfolio analysis following a period of management instability.

In a statement released on Monday, Nestlé clarified that there have been no confirmed cases of illness related to the recalled products, and the company is working to ensure consumer safety.

"Following the discovery of a quality issue with an ingredient provided by one of our leading suppliers, we have tested all arachidonic acid oil and related oil mixtures used in the production of the affected baby food products," a Nestlé spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The recall affects various countries including Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Over 800 items from more than 10 Nestlé factories are involved in the recall, according to the Austrian Ministry of Health. This has been described as the largest product recall in the company’s history.

Nestlé has provided batch numbers for the affected products sold in multiple countries, emphasizing that these products should not be consumed. The company is working to minimize any disruptions in supply.

In addition, Nestlé has identified a potential risk at one of its plants in the Netherlands. The company is continuing its investigation and collaborating with relevant health authorities to ensure swift and transparent action.

This incident comes at a critical time for Nestlé, as it seeks to regain consumer trust while navigating the challenges of managing one of the world's largest food and beverage portfolios.