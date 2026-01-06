VW recalls US cars for camera fault

6 January 2026 19:19 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. has announced a recall affecting approximately 356,649 vehicles after discovering that the rearview camera image may fail to display, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

According to the notice, this issue could increase the risk of a collision by limiting the driver’s rear visibility. The recall applies to certain 2019–2026 Volkswagen models.

"A software error may prevent the rearview camera image from displaying correctly. As a result, these vehicles do not meet the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 111, 'Rear Visibility,'" the agency said.

Volkswagen dealers will update the driver assistance software at no cost to vehicle owners. Owners are expected to receive official notification by mail by February 17, 2026.

This recall highlights the growing importance of software reliability in modern vehicles, as even a small glitch in driver-assistance systems can pose serious safety risks. Experts note that such recalls are becoming more common as automakers integrate advanced technology into cars, emphasizing the need for continuous updates and monitoring.