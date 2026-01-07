Egypt and Syria seal energy cooperation deals

7 January 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Egypt and Syria signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on Monday to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The agreements, which were finalized in Cairo, focus on the supply of Egyptian natural gas to Syria for electricity generation, as well as the provision of petroleum products to meet Syria’s energy needs.

The MoUs were signed during a meeting between Karim Badawi, Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, and a high-level Syrian delegation led by Ghiath Diab, the Deputy Chief of Syria’s Energy Authorities.

Minister Badawi emphasized Egypt’s commitment to providing technical expertise and support to help Syria rebuild its energy infrastructure, which has been severely impacted by years of conflict. The agreements mark a significant step toward regional energy cooperation and economic recovery for Syria.

This collaboration is seen as part of a broader effort by Egypt to enhance its role as a key energy supplier in the region, while also supporting neighboring countries in overcoming their energy challenges. Experts suggest that the partnership could have long-term benefits for both nations, especially in terms of stabilizing Syria’s energy supply and fostering economic ties.