Saudi Arabia opens its capital market to all foreign investors

7 January 2026 20:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Saudi Arabia has decided to open its capital market to all categories of foreign investors, Azernews reports.

This step is aimed at increasing capital inflows to the country.

The country's Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has approved a draft regulatory framework that will allow non-resident foreign investors to invest directly in the country's main financial market. This will make the Saudi Arabian financial market accessible to various groups of investors from all over the world, regardless of the category. The goal is to expand and diversify the base of eligible investors, which will support investment flows and increase liquidity. The decision will take effect on February 1.

It should be noted that Saudi Arabia has previously imposed restrictions on foreign investors in the financial market. One of these restrictions was the requirement that foreign investors manage assets worth at least $500 million.