Completion timeline disclosed for Caspian seabed fiber-optic cable

7 January 2026 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

The construction of a fiber-optic cable along the bottom of the Caspian Sea between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, according to Kazakh media, which cited Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Development and Artificial Intelligence Jaslan Madiyev, Azernews reports.

