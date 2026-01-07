Oil products to be shipped from Azerbaijan to Armenia on January 8
On January 8, 2026, another shipment of oil products from Azerbaijan to Armenia will be carried out from the Guzdek railway station and the Baku Freight Station.
According to Azernews, the cargo scheduled for transportation includes 1,000 tons of AI-92 gasoline, 1,000 tons of diesel fuel, and 1,800 tons of AI-95 gasoline.
It should be recalled that on December 18, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) delivered a locally produced oil cargo to Armenia for the first time. As part of that shipment, 1,220 tons of AI-95 motor gasoline, loaded into 22 tank wagons, were dispatched from the Baku Freight Station toward the Boyuk Kesik station by an Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) freight train.
