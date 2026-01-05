Rare Camaro IROC-Z for sale after decades

5 January 2026 21:42 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

A 1987 Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z has been put up for sale in Florida, and it's no ordinary muscle car. Known as a "time capsule," this vintage gem has only 167 km on the odometer since its production. The car was carefully stored in a climate-controlled garage immediately after purchase, making it a rare find for collectors, Azernews reports.

The asking price is $92,500 (approximately 157,250 manats), nearly twice the original price (adjusted for inflation), and even higher than the cost of a new Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

The Camaro IROC-Z was originally created to honor the International Race of Champions (IROC), a prestigious racing series. In addition to its unique visual styling, this model also featured several mechanical upgrades, such as stiffer lateral stability stabilizers, Bilstein shock absorbers, and reinforced brakes. These modifications gave the IROC-Z superior handling compared to regular Camaros of the time.

This Camaro IROC-Z is more than just a car—it's a piece of automotive history. Experts say this rare find might attract serious collectors, especially since classic muscle cars like the Camaro have been seeing a significant rise in value.

Some car enthusiasts are speculating whether the IROC-Z might become even more valuable in the future, as the muscle car market continues to evolve. With its low mileage and iconic status, this Camaro is seen as a pristine example of 80s American performance engineering.