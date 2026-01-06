Philharmonic Hall to delight audience with rich lineup of events

6 January 2026 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall will delight audiences in January with a rich lineup of events, Azernews reports.

Kicking off on January 7, the opening concert, titled "A Night of Rare Classical Music," will commemorate the 270th anniversary of composer W.A. Mozart.

The Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra will perform under the baton of People's Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

Throughout the month, the Azerbaijan State Symphonic Orchestra will also grace the stage with several performances.

A special memorial ceremony will be held to honour the victims of the January 20th tragedy.

Other highlights include the "Aliagha Vahid - Literary-Musical Poetry Night," Subscription – 3, and a gala concert celebrating the winners of the "Simurq" project.

The Philharmonic Hall is a unique centre of classical music that perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble, as well as the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

Numerous international projects, music festivals, and concerts by local and foreign musicians are regularly organised here.

In 2020, Russia's TurStat listed the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Society among the best philharmonic halls in the CIS countries.

The rating was based on the popularity of philharmonic societies and the offers of online concerts.

The list also included the Moscow State Academic Philharmonic Hall, the St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonic Society, the Belarusian State Philharmonic, the Kazakh State Philharmonic, the State Philharmonic of Uzbekistan, and the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic.