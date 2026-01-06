Leyla Aliyeva meets with Chairperson of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority of Oman in Muscat [PHOTOS]

6 January 2026 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

Leyla Aliyeva met with Chairperson of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority of the Sultanate of Oman Halimat bint Rashid al-Zari.

The meeting discussed the development of small and medium entrepreneurship between Azerbaijan and Oman, as well as enhancing women's economic empowerment, supporting youth business initiatives and promoting innovation-oriented projects.

Leyla Aliyeva highlighted the state programs and public initiatives implemented in Azerbaijan to develop the non-oil sector, including entrepreneurship.

Halimat al-Zari noted that Oman is interested in enhancing cooperation with Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, it was agreed to establish direct contacts between business representatives and form specific cooperation mechanisms in the future.