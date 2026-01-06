Filmmakers Union supports cinematographers through special program

6 January 2026 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union continues to actively support the professional travel of national cinematographers, Azernews reports.

Within "Kinosəyyah" (Cinema Traveler) program, established for this purpose, the Union provided financial assistance in the fourth quarter of 2025 to enable Azerbaijani filmmakers to represent the country at international film festivals.

With the Union's support, directors Amil Mammibayli (Turkiye), Alamdar Faig (Czech Republic), Imamaddin Hasanov (the Netherlands), and Ulviyya Ahmadova (Estonia) participated in major international film events, promoting Azerbaijani cinema on global platforms.

Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union, one of the organization's key objectives is the integration of Azerbaijani cinema into the global film industry, alongside the development of international partnerships and the professional growth of local filmmakers.

Participation in international festivals, industry events, and film training programs plays a crucial role in achieving these goals.

In line with this mission, the Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union plans to continue supporting the participation of national cinematographers in international events through the "Kinosəyyah" program in 2026 as well.

Founded in 2012, the Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union (AUF) focuses on the development of local cinema as an integral part of national culture and world cinema.

Azerbaijani cinema has come to be an internationally recognized modern art, enjoying huge popularity and recognition at international film festivals, which frequently award the national films.

Over the past years, more than 300 films and 1,200 documentaries, as well as hundreds of cartoons, were filmed.

The Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union is a member of the Confederation of Unions of Cinematographers of the CIS and Baltic States.