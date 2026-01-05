Starmer: Only Greenland can decide its future

5 January 2026 22:38 (UTC+04:00)

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday that only Greenland can decide on the course of its future, along with Denmark, whose autonomous territory it is. In an interview with the BBC, he said he would tell United States President Donald Trump to keep his "hands off Greenland," after Trump insisted that the US "needs" the territory for national security reasons, Azernews reports.

However, Starmer did not answer when asked whether the US violated international law when it captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last week. Instead, he insisted that the United Kingdom will "always defend the international rule of law," adding that the Trump administration will "have to justify the action it has taken."