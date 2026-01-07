Modern pedestrian bridge opens in Baku’s White City [PHOTOS]

7 January 2026 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

As part of the “Baku White City” road infrastructure redevelopment project, a modern, metal-structured pedestrian bridge has been constructed over 8 November Avenue, connecting the Fountains Square Park with the White City Boulevard, Azernews reports, citing the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AAYDA).

The bridge spans 234 meters in length and varies from 7 to 13 meters in width, featuring a single-span metal truss design. It is supported by one pylon, with suspension cables ensuring stability. The project was commissioned by the Azerbaijan State Agency for Automobile Roads and utilized high-quality construction materials and innovative design solutions.

The bridge’s unique architecture combines pedestrian safety, attractive lighting, spacious walkways, and a welcoming atmosphere, while the thoughtfully designed landscape creates an enjoyable walking experience. This infrastructure is expected to play a key role in ensuring pedestrian comfort and accessibility in Baku’s White City.

Pedestrians can now easily move between Zaman Square, Fountains Square, and the White City Boulevard. Escalators and elevators installed on the bridge will also provide access to the future “White City” metro station, further enhancing connectivity.

With its modern design and strategic location, the bridge is set to become a favorite spot for both residents and tourists visiting Baku.