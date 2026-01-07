IKEA to close 7 blue-box furniture stores in China

7 January 2026 18:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

IKEA announced on Wednesday that, following a comprehensive review of its customer touchpoints in China, it will close seven of its large-format “blue-box” stores, effective February 2, 2026, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The closures will affect the following locations: IKEA Shanghai Baoshan, IKEA Guangzhou Panyu, IKEA Tianjin Zhongbei, IKEA Nantong, IKEA Xuzhou, IKEA Ningbo, and IKEA Harbin.

The Swedish retail giant explained that, over the next two years, it plans to focus on smaller, more flexible store formats, opening around a dozen compact locations in major cities such as Beijing and Shenzhen.

The move reflects a broader shift in retail toward agile, experience-focused stores that integrate online and offline shopping. IKEA’s smaller stores are expected to emphasize digital ordering, quick pick-up, and interactive customer experiences, signaling a transformation in how the brand engages with Chinese consumers.

This strategy could serve as a model for IKEA’s expansion in other markets, blending convenience, local adaptability, and immersive brand experiences—all while reducing the costs and complexities associated with large-format stores.