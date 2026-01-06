Azerbaijan's non-hydrocarbon exports to Russia edge up
It is worth noting that Azerbaijan prioritizes non-oil-and-gas exports, thereby distinguishing them from gross exports. Over the same period, Azerbaijan’s gross exports stood at $23.4 billion, of which $3.3 billion were non-hydrocarbon exports. While Italy led among countries importing Azerbaijan’s overall products, Russia ranked first in importing non-oil-and-gas products
