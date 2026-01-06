Turkiye records daily transit trip record

6 January 2026 22:43 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

On January 4, Turkish airspace recorded a new milestone, handling the highest number of transit flights in a single day, 2,177 flights, Azernews reports.

This was announced by Turkiye’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

According to the minister, the record was made possible by the exceptional coordination and operational efficiency of the Air Traffic Control Center operated by the Turkish State Airports Authority (DHMI). He noted that advanced air traffic management systems, along with highly trained controllers, played a key role in ensuring safe and seamless flight operations.

The achievement highlights Turkiye’s growing role as a major global aviation hub, connecting Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Industry experts say the country’s strategic location and continuous investments in aviation infrastructure are helping Turkish airspace handle increasing volumes of international traffic, even during peak travel periods.