President: There is no such thing as international law in the world; There is strength, cooperation, and alliance

5 January 2026 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

“The developments unfolding in the world are going in such a direction that each country should, first of all, strengthen its military potential and security,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during an interview with local television channels on January 5.

Recalling the proposal for joint military exercises of the member states in Azerbaijan at the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Gabala, the head of state said: “I do believe that this is also necessary. We conduct military exercises in a bilateral format with member countries – of course, most often with Türkiye, but also with other countries. However, there can be a great symbolic meaning in joint military exercises. At the same time, there is a need for this from a practical point of view.”

“There is no such thing as international law in today's world. Everyone should forget about that. There is strength, there is cooperation, there is alliance, there is mutual support,” President Ilham Aliyev added.