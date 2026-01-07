Azerbaijan Premier League: Round XVIII match schedule announced

7 January 2026 18:03 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Premier League has officially announced the fixture list for Round XVIII, Azernews reports.

The opening match of the round will be played between Karvan-Yevlakh and Sumgayit. The game is scheduled for January 30 and will kick off at 14:30 at the Yevlakh City Stadium.

Later the same day, Gabala will face Imishli at 17:00 at the Gabala City Stadium.

The matches will continue on January 31, with Kapaz taking on Shamakhi at 14:30 at the Yevlakh City Stadium. Another fixture on Saturday will see Zira host Sabah at 17:00 at the Zira Sports Complex Stadium.

The round will conclude on February 1. Araz-Nakhchivan will play against Neftchi at 16:00 at the Liv Bona Dea Arena, while the final match of the round will feature Qarabag versus Turan Tovuz, kicking off at 18:30 at the Azersun Arena.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organised in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.

The 2024–25 Azerbaijan Premier League marks the 33rd season of Azerbaijan's top-tier football competition.

On April 27, 2025, during the 32nd round of the Premier League, Qarabag FC clinched the title with four matches to spare after a 1–1 draw against Sabah.

This victory made them the champions for the 12th time overall and for the fourth consecutive season.

This season is the final one featuring 10 teams, as the league will expand to 12 teams starting from the 2025–26 season.