President Ilham Aliyev awards group of individuals for services to Azerbaijani diaspora - decree

7 January 2026 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev awarded a group of individuals for their contribution to the development of the Azerbaijani diaspora, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a corresponding decree.

Under the decree, the following individuals were awarded for their services in strengthening friendship among peoples and advancing the development of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

With the Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan:

Jahangir Mutallib

With the "Shohrat" Order

Masud Ashina

With the "Dostlug" Order

Ajar Ziya Zakir

With the "Taraggi" Medal

Alaferdov Akif

Kalantar Khalil

Sevinj Karimova

Farida Panahova

Bakhtiyar Sirajov

Khadija Zeynalova