President Ilham Aliyev awards group of individuals for services to Azerbaijani diaspora - decree
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev awarded a group of individuals for their contribution to the development of the Azerbaijani diaspora, Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a corresponding decree.
Under the decree, the following individuals were awarded for their services in strengthening friendship among peoples and advancing the development of the Azerbaijani diaspora.
With the Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan:
Jahangir Mutallib
With the "Shohrat" Order
Masud Ashina
With the "Dostlug" Order
Ajar Ziya Zakir
With the "Taraggi" Medal
Alaferdov Akif
Kalantar Khalil
Sevinj Karimova
Farida Panahova
Bakhtiyar Sirajov
Khadija Zeynalova
