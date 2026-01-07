Baku, Kyiv seek to expand interregional cooperation

7 January 2026 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

🇺🇦🤝🇦🇿 First regional visit of 2026: productive meeting with Elvin Pashayev, Head of Gakh region of Azerbaijan. Focused on renewing Chornomorsk–Gakh ties and expanding practical interregional cooperation between Ukraine and Azerbaijan. pic.twitter.com/GPr7RyjUYF

Azernews reports that Ukrainian Ambassador to Baku, Yuri Husyev, shared details of the initiative on his page on the “X” (previously known as Twitter).

Azerbaijan and Ukraine are working to strengthen ties at the regional level, focusing on renewed collaboration between local administrations.

