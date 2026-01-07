Azernews.Az

Baku, Kyiv seek to expand interregional cooperation

7 January 2026 14:36 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan and Ukraine are working to strengthen ties at the regional level, focusing on renewed collaboration between local administrations.

Azernews reports that Ukrainian Ambassador to Baku, Yuri Husyev, shared details of the initiative on his page on the “X” (previously known as Twitter).

