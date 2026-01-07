Bulbul Memorial Museum honors Rashid Behbudov's musical legacy [PHOTOS]

7 January 2026 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

Rashid Behbudov, one of Azerbaijan's most celebrated singers and a People's Artist of the USSR, left an indelible mark on the country's musical and cultural heritage.

In honor of his outstanding contributions, the Bulbul Memorial Museum held a special event commemorating his life and achievements, Azernews reports.

The musical evening timed to the 110th anniversary of the prominent singer was organised as part of the "Guests of Bulbul" project.

The museum director, Fargana Jabbarova, welcomed the guests of the event. In her speech, she stressed Rashid Behbudov's significant contribution to the development of Azerbaijani culture, as well as his close friendship with Bulbul.

In turn, director of the Rashid Behbudov Foundation, Kamil Shahverdiyev, emphasised that such cultural initiatives play an important role in preserving and popularising the rich creative legacy of the legendary singer.

During the evening, songs from Rashid Behbudov's repertoire were performed by Honoured Artists Farid Aliyev and Saida Sharafaliyeva, soloists of the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre, Eleonora Mustafayeva, Emil Zeynalov, and Subhan Rustamov, soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, Fahmin Ahmadli, and student of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Leman Mustafayeva.

The performers were accompanied on the piano by Fidan Mammadova, Roza Salimova, and Tamara Nakhmadova.

Each music piece once again demonstrated the enduring vitality of Rashid Behbudov's repertoire.

Rashid Behbudov carried the pride and glory of his native Azerbaijan to audiences around the world.

He always began and ended his concerts with the song "Azerbaijan". He performed songs in more than nine languages, including Urdu and Bengali, forging a deep connection with audiences wherever he went.

The legendary singer toured extensively, performing in countries such as Bulgaria, Hungary, Italy, India, China, Syria, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Iran, Iraq, Finland, Poland, and throughout Latin America.

Rashid Behbudov's musical talent was evident from an early age. While still in school, he sang in the choir, and during his studies at the railway technical school, he formed a student orchestra. Later, he became a soloist in the army ensemble. During the Great Patriotic War, he performed at the front, bringing music to soldiers in challenging times.

His remarkable voice allowed him to master a wide range of genres, including popular songs, folk music, and classical repertoire. With his warm, velvet tone, Behbudov had already achieved fame by the age of 30.

Although he was already known as a soloist with various orchestras, his career took a decisive turn after starring in the film "The Cloth Peddler."

His performance in the musical comedy "The Cloth Peddler", based on Uzeyir Hajibeyli's operetta, brought him widespread acclaim. The touching love story and unforgettable music captivated audiences everywhere.

Interestingly, Behbudov was not initially on the list of performers for the film. By chance, one of the directors attended a concert where Behbudov sang an aria intended for the lead role and immediately offered him the part. This was the fulfilment of a lifelong dream:

"The Cloth Peddler" had been one of his favourite works since childhood, and its songs and arias remained staples of his concerts.

Critics praised Behbudov as a high lyrical tenor with a warm, gentle timbre, a wide vocal range, and a unique ability to blend European vocal technique with the free, guttural nuances of mugham improvisation.

In the 1940s, he began a significant creative collaboration with the prominent Azerbaijani composer Tofig Guliyev. Their partnership led to numerous successful concert tours, which were met with great acclaim.

Yet Behbudov was not only a pop singer. He mastered highly demanding opera roles, including the role of Balash in Fikrat Amirov's opera "Sevil" (1953), which features vibrant national melodies. His brilliant performances earned him the prestigious title of People's Artist of the USSR.

He also established an ensemble at the Azerbaijan Philharmonic, fusing jazz with Azerbaijani folk instruments, and later founded the Azerbaijan Song Theatre, which continues to bear his name.

Rashid Behbudov passed away on June 9, 1989, leaving an enduring legacy.

In 2015, Rashid Behbudov's centenary was celebrated at the state level by decree of the President of Azerbaijan, honouring his monumental contributions and highlighting his lasting impact on the preservation and advancement of the country's artistic heritage.