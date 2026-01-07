Azerbaijan allocates financial assistance to religious organizations - decree

7 January 2026 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Religious organizations in Azerbaijan have been allocated financial assistance, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a corresponding decree.

Pursuant to the decree, the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026 provides for financial support to religious organizations from the Reserve Fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. In particular, 3.5 million manat ($2.06 million) have been allocated to the Caucasian Muslim Board, 400,000 manat ($235,259) to the Spiritual Organization of the Russian Orthodox Church in Baku and the Azerbaijani Diocese, 400,000 manat ($235,259) to the Spiritual Community of Mountain Jews in Baku, 400,000 manat ($235,259) for the Spiritual Community of European Jews in Baku, 400,000 manat ($235,259) for the Spiritual Community of Sephardic Jews in Baku, 400,000 manat ($235,259) for the Apostolic Prefecture of the Catholic Church in Azerbaijan, and 400,000 manat ($235,259) for the Spiritual Community of Albanian-Udi Christians in Azerbaijan. In addition, 400,000 manat ($235,259) have been allocated to the Fund for the Promotion of Spiritual Values, which is subordinate to the State Committee for Work with Religious Institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to provide material support to other non-Islamic religious communities in Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan should provide funding in the amount specified in part 1 of this decree.