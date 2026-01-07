Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia review bilateral ties in Riyadh talks

7 January 2026 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Mutallim Mirzayev, has discussed bilateral relations between Baku and Riyadh at the Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Azernews reports that Saudi Arabia’s foreign policy body said that the ambassador was received by Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Saud Al-Sati and Deputy Foreign Minister for International Multilateral Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Rassi.

The deputy ministers welcomed the ambassador and wished him success in his new post. The parties also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia have maintained diplomatic relations since 1993, with bilateral trade reaching $310 million in 2024, according to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy. The two countries cooperate in energy, investment, and cultural sectors, with Saudi firms participating in infrastructure and construction projects in Azerbaijan.

Moreover, in recent years, Baku and Riyadh have strengthened ties through high-level visits, including meetings between foreign ministers and heads of state. The countries also collaborate in international organisations such as the UN and OIC, promoting regional stability and economic development. Trade and investment initiatives remain a priority for both sides.

Further to the cooperation between the two countries, both sides are strengthening cooperation in the field of green energy as part of their broader efforts to diversify energy portfolios and support the global transition to clean power. Both countries, traditionally known as major hydrocarbon producers, are increasingly investing in renewable energy sources such as solar and wind to ensure long-term energy security and sustainable economic growth.

The partnership focuses on exchanging expertise, exploring joint investment opportunities, and developing renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan, particularly in solar and wind power generation. This cooperation aligns with Azerbaijan’s goal of expanding renewable capacity and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which prioritises clean energy development and reduced reliance on oil revenues. By deepening collaboration in green energy, Baku and Riyadh aim to position themselves as proactive players in the regional and global energy transition.