Leyla Aliyeva visits Oman Tourism Development Company [PHOTOS]

6 January 2026 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

Established in 2005, this company is one of the main tourism development companies in the Sultanate and aims to promote the country’s tourism opportunities globally and diversify its economy.

Leyla Aliyeva has visited the Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN) in Muscat to learn about the projects implemented by the organization, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!